Tragedy in Uttarakhand: Leaders React to Almora Bus Accident

A devastating bus accident in Almora, Uttarakhand claimed 36 lives and injured 27. Politicians, including former CM Harish Rawat and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, rushed to assist victims and their families. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered, and compensation has been announced for those affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:55 IST
Tragedy in Uttarakhand: Leaders React to Almora Bus Accident
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck Uttarakhand as a bus plunged into a gorge in Almora district, killing 36 people and injuring 27. Among the injured, some were airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh and Sushila Tiwari Hospital Haldwani for immediate medical care.

In response to the horrific incident, then Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Ram Dutt Joshi Government Combined Hospital in Ramnagar to personally check on the injured and assess their conditions. He was joined by BJP MP Anil Baluni. A magisterial inquiry was ordered by the Chief Minister, leading to the suspension of Assistant Regional Transport Officers of Pauri and Almora.

National leaders expressed their condolences. President Droupdai Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared their grief, while PM Modi announced ex-gratia relief for the victims' families and injured. Congress leader Harish Rawat also called for support, suggesting the state should fund an orphaned girl's education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

