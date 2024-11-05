Controversy Over Kejriwal's 'Sheeshmahal' Sparks Political Tensions
The Central Vigilance Commission has asked for a report on alleged irregularities in the reconstruction of a bungalow formerly occupied by Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP claims it was illegally expanded, labeling it a 'Sheeshmahal'. A probe has been requested into the situation, heightening AAP-BJP tensions.
- Country:
- India
The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has requested a detailed report from the Central Public Works Development (CPWD) regarding alleged irregularities in the reconstruction of a bungalow once occupied by Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister. BJP leader Vijender Gupta raised these allegations, escalating tensions between the ruling AAP and opposition BJP.
Gupta, leader of the opposition in the Assembly, filed a complaint with the CVC on October 14, calling for an investigation into what he described as 'illegal construction' at Kejriwal's old residence at 6, Flagstaff Road in the Civil Lines. The complaint alleges that the bungalow's reconstruction flouted building regulations, covering a massive area of 40,000 square yards without necessary approvals.
Further accusations include the demolition of nearby government properties to accommodate an opulent 'Sheeshmahal' for Kejriwal, with claims of misuse of public funds. The BJP has been vocal in its criticism, demanding accountability and promising to continue pursuing the matter until corrective actions are taken.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Alarming Air Quality: BJP Criticizes Kejriwal's AAP for Inaction
Clash Over Delhi's Pollution Battle: AAP vs BJP
Delhi Court Deliberates on Bail Plea for AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Money Laundering Case
Punjab Paddy Procurement Crisis: Majithia Blames AAP, Mann Seeks Central Help
Delhi's Pollution Politics: BJP vs AAP Over Stubble Burning