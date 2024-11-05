Controversy Over Kejriwal's 'Sheeshmahal' Sparks Political Tensions

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has requested a detailed report from the Central Public Works Development (CPWD) regarding alleged irregularities in the reconstruction of a bungalow once occupied by Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister. BJP leader Vijender Gupta raised these allegations, escalating tensions between the ruling AAP and opposition BJP.

Gupta, leader of the opposition in the Assembly, filed a complaint with the CVC on October 14, calling for an investigation into what he described as 'illegal construction' at Kejriwal's old residence at 6, Flagstaff Road in the Civil Lines. The complaint alleges that the bungalow's reconstruction flouted building regulations, covering a massive area of 40,000 square yards without necessary approvals.

Further accusations include the demolition of nearby government properties to accommodate an opulent 'Sheeshmahal' for Kejriwal, with claims of misuse of public funds. The BJP has been vocal in its criticism, demanding accountability and promising to continue pursuing the matter until corrective actions are taken.

