Left Menu

Controversy Over Kejriwal's 'Sheeshmahal' Sparks Political Tensions

The Central Vigilance Commission has asked for a report on alleged irregularities in the reconstruction of a bungalow formerly occupied by Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP claims it was illegally expanded, labeling it a 'Sheeshmahal'. A probe has been requested into the situation, heightening AAP-BJP tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:07 IST
Controversy Over Kejriwal's 'Sheeshmahal' Sparks Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has requested a detailed report from the Central Public Works Development (CPWD) regarding alleged irregularities in the reconstruction of a bungalow once occupied by Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister. BJP leader Vijender Gupta raised these allegations, escalating tensions between the ruling AAP and opposition BJP.

Gupta, leader of the opposition in the Assembly, filed a complaint with the CVC on October 14, calling for an investigation into what he described as 'illegal construction' at Kejriwal's old residence at 6, Flagstaff Road in the Civil Lines. The complaint alleges that the bungalow's reconstruction flouted building regulations, covering a massive area of 40,000 square yards without necessary approvals.

Further accusations include the demolition of nearby government properties to accommodate an opulent 'Sheeshmahal' for Kejriwal, with claims of misuse of public funds. The BJP has been vocal in its criticism, demanding accountability and promising to continue pursuing the matter until corrective actions are taken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024