Ukrainian troops have engaged North Korean units recently deployed to aid Russia, marking a historic development in the ongoing conflict, Ukraine's defence minister announced Tuesday. Reports suggest artillery exchanges in Russia's Kursk border region, but specifics remain unverified.

This engagement, a first between the two nations, signifies a major shift in global security dynamics as North Korean troops take part in Europe's most extensive conflict since World War II, according to Defence Minister Rustem Umerov. Despite communication challenges and differing military doctrines, the deployment reflects an evolving alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang.

As Ukraine endures increased pressure with severe battlefield losses, Russian forces continue to gain ground in key regions. Civilian areas face relentless long-range aerial attacks, prompting Ukrainian officials to call for stronger Western intervention to counteract Russia's advances.

