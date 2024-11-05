Kerala's Political Tensions Rise Over Waqf Law Amendments

The BJP has accused Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) of adopting 'appeasement politics' by resisting amendments to the Waqf law proposed by the central government. This political row surfaces amidst a key bypoll campaign in the state.

Prakash Javadekar, a former Union Minister and BJP in-charge for Kerala, emphasized that the party would not allow any administration to appease extremists. He urged the resolution of issues surrounding Waqf Board claims, notably in areas like Munambam in Ernakulam district, to protect innocent residents.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), leading the LDF, refuted allegations of plans to displace villagers in Munambam. Party state secretary M V Govindan highlighted attempts by right-wing groups to incite anti-Muslim sentiments, committing to a stakeholder meeting to discuss the matter.

