Reassurance in Kerala: A Step Towards Resolving Munambam's Land Disputes
Archbishop Dr. Joseph Kalathiparambil announced that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju promised to resolve the land issues faced by Munambam residents. The residents, primarily Christians, have complained about unlawful claims on their land by the Waqf Board. Rijiju assured a permanent solution in a time-bound manner and addressed other concerns of the Christian community.
Varapuzha Archbishop Dr. Joseph Kalathiparambil announced that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has assured steps to address Munambam residents' land issues, pledging a permanent solution.
Residents complain of unlawful land claims by the Waqf Board amidst longstanding support for the central government. The Union Minister's commitment comes following discussions on broader challenges faced by the Christian community.
Rijiju's meeting in Kerala, which included other church leaders, was highlighted on social media, displaying mutual appreciation for the amended Waqf law. The discourse portrays optimism and satisfaction among community leaders.
