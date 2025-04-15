Left Menu

Reassurance in Kerala: A Step Towards Resolving Munambam's Land Disputes

Archbishop Dr. Joseph Kalathiparambil announced that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju promised to resolve the land issues faced by Munambam residents. The residents, primarily Christians, have complained about unlawful claims on their land by the Waqf Board. Rijiju assured a permanent solution in a time-bound manner and addressed other concerns of the Christian community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:05 IST
Reassurance in Kerala: A Step Towards Resolving Munambam's Land Disputes
  • Country:
  • India

Varapuzha Archbishop Dr. Joseph Kalathiparambil announced that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has assured steps to address Munambam residents' land issues, pledging a permanent solution.

Residents complain of unlawful land claims by the Waqf Board amidst longstanding support for the central government. The Union Minister's commitment comes following discussions on broader challenges faced by the Christian community.

Rijiju's meeting in Kerala, which included other church leaders, was highlighted on social media, displaying mutual appreciation for the amended Waqf law. The discourse portrays optimism and satisfaction among community leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025