Reassurance in Kerala: A Step Towards Resolving Munambam's Land Disputes

Varapuzha Archbishop Dr. Joseph Kalathiparambil announced that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has assured steps to address Munambam residents' land issues, pledging a permanent solution.

Residents complain of unlawful land claims by the Waqf Board amidst longstanding support for the central government. The Union Minister's commitment comes following discussions on broader challenges faced by the Christian community.

Rijiju's meeting in Kerala, which included other church leaders, was highlighted on social media, displaying mutual appreciation for the amended Waqf law. The discourse portrays optimism and satisfaction among community leaders.

