Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Kerala Over CPO Appointments and Munambam Land Issue

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of favoritism by denying appointments to women CPO candidates and ignoring legitimate protests. He also criticized the government over the Munambam land issue and stressed the need for political change in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:04 IST
Political Tensions Rise in Kerala Over CPO Appointments and Munambam Land Issue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is witnessing escalating political tensions as BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticizes the Pinarayi Vijayan government of unfair practices. He claims the government is prioritizing its political favorites while ignoring the protests of qualified women Civil Police Officer (CPO) candidates who are on the brink of losing their recruitment opportunities.

The ongoing protest outside the Secretariat sees these women demanding appointments before their eligibility list expires on April 19. Alongside, Chandrasekhar has lashed out at the government's handling of the Munambam village issue, where residents accuse the Waqf Board of unjust land claims. The situation calls for urgent remedial action.

In a separate Facebook post, Chandrasekhar promised that Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju would address these grievances, countering claims made by Chief Minister Vijayan. As tensions continue to surge, calls for a politically rejuvenated Kerala are intensifying.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025