Political Tensions Rise in Kerala Over CPO Appointments and Munambam Land Issue

Kerala is witnessing escalating political tensions as BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticizes the Pinarayi Vijayan government of unfair practices. He claims the government is prioritizing its political favorites while ignoring the protests of qualified women Civil Police Officer (CPO) candidates who are on the brink of losing their recruitment opportunities.

The ongoing protest outside the Secretariat sees these women demanding appointments before their eligibility list expires on April 19. Alongside, Chandrasekhar has lashed out at the government's handling of the Munambam village issue, where residents accuse the Waqf Board of unjust land claims. The situation calls for urgent remedial action.

In a separate Facebook post, Chandrasekhar promised that Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju would address these grievances, countering claims made by Chief Minister Vijayan. As tensions continue to surge, calls for a politically rejuvenated Kerala are intensifying.

(With inputs from agencies.)