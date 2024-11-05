Left Menu

Rajasthan's Political Showdown: BJP vs. Congress

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma asserts that BJP's development agenda surpasses Congress' caste-based politics as bypolls approach. In ten months, BJP has achieved 'record work,' shaking Congress's foundation. Sharma highlights Rs 18 lakh crore investments and over 190 arrests by SIT as proof of BJP's effective governance.

  • Country:
  • India

As bypolls loom over seven assembly seats in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma confidently declared the BJP's agenda of development as superior to the Congress' reliance on caste-based politics. Sharma emphasized that, within just ten months, record-breaking progress has been made by his administration, effectively undermining the Congress's foothold in the region.

Supporting his claims, Sharma revealed that investments worth Rs 18 lakh crore have been secured ahead of the upcoming Rising Rajasthan investor summit. These initiatives aim to transform Rajasthan into a developed state, he remarked. Moreover, the BJP government has demonstrated its commitment to integrity by overseeing the arrest of over 190 individuals in high-profile cases, a move contrasting the alleged corruption under Congress rule.

In an assertive statement, Sharma maintained that the people have increasingly lost faith in the Congress due to its alleged associations with various mafias and scams. He expressed confidence that the upcoming byelections will act as a decisive referendum on development and integrity, with voters poised to reject the Congress's purportedly corrupt practices in favor of the BJP's progressive governance model.

