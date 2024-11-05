Left Menu

Mexico's Judicial Overhaul: A Supreme Court Showdown

Mexico's Supreme Court is discussing the legality of a judicial overhaul that mandates judge elections. Passed by Congress, this reform could lead to an institutional crisis, with President Claudia Sheinbaum asserting the court lacks the authority to review the changes.

Mexico's Supreme Court has entered a crucial phase as it deliberates on the constitutionality of a controversial judicial overhaul. This development follows nearly two months after lawmakers sanctioned sweeping reforms, which necessitate the election of all judges over the coming years.

The reforms, which were enacted by Congress and received approval from the majority of state legislatures in September, are now under scrutiny. The debate over these constitutional amendments could precipitate a profound institutional crisis in Mexico.

President Claudia Sheinbaum has strongly argued that the Supreme Court does not possess the authority to review the reforms, highlighting the contentious nature of this judicial discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

