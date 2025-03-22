Joint Political Front Unites For Transparent Delimitation Reforms
The Joint Action Committee on delimitation adopted a resolution urging transparent processes, highlighting the lack of stakeholder consultation by the Centre. Leaders from diverse political backgrounds, led by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, pledged to fight for equitable delimitation, emphasizing the need to safeguard states implementing population control measures.
In a historic move towards electoral reform, the Joint Action Committee on delimitation adopted a resolution demanding transparency in the Centre's delimitation exercise. Convened in Chennai under the leadership of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, the committee called for the inclusion of all stakeholders in the consultation process.
Prominent political figures, including Chief Ministers from Telangana, Punjab, and Kerala, as well as representatives from various political parties, voiced their concerns over the lack of clarity in the existing delimitation procedure. DMK MP Kanimozhi highlighted the importance of safeguarding states that have successfully implemented population control measures.
This meeting marks a pivotal moment in India's political landscape, with leaders from across the country expressing solidarity. The Joint Action Committee is set to reconvene in Hyderabad, signifying a continued commitment to achieving fair representation through transparent delimitation practices.
