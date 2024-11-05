DMK's Road to 2026: Unyielding Spirit and Strategic Triumph

In a bold declaration on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that the DMK will successfully secure victory in the 2026 Assembly election. Ignoring the political adversaries, Udhayanidhi urged DMK members to commence their campaign efforts immediately.

The Deputy Chief Minister underscored the DMK's preparedness, mentioning the state's well-received welfare initiatives. 'There is a beneficiary in every house,' he remarked, calling on party members to work tirelessly to ensure the DMK's victory.

During a roadshow event, Udhayanidhi, while unveiling a bronze statue of the late DMK leader M Karunanidhi, emphasized on the necessity for a head start in the poll campaign, showcasing the DMK's readiness for any electoral battle ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)