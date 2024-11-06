Left Menu

Russian-Originated Hoax Threats Disrupt U.S. Election Process

Hoax bomb threats directed at polling locations in key U.S. battleground states led to temporary disruptions on Election Day. Officials suspect Russian involvement, though Russian entities deny interference. Despite the threats, voting continued with minimal interruptions as officials ensured election integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 04:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 04:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As American voters headed to the polls, hoax bomb threats disrupted four battleground states—Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, and Wisconsin—amid suspicions of Russian involvement. The FBI is investigating these threats, which have thus far been determined not to be credible.

In Georgia, two polling sites were briefly evacuated due to these threats but reopened after approximately 30 minutes. The state is seeking to extend voting hours at these locations beyond the standard closing time.

Despite vehement denials from Russian officials, the allegations of interference have added tension to an already tightly contested race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

