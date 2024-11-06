Russian-Originated Hoax Threats Disrupt U.S. Election Process

As American voters headed to the polls, hoax bomb threats disrupted four battleground states—Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, and Wisconsin—amid suspicions of Russian involvement. The FBI is investigating these threats, which have thus far been determined not to be credible.

In Georgia, two polling sites were briefly evacuated due to these threats but reopened after approximately 30 minutes. The state is seeking to extend voting hours at these locations beyond the standard closing time.

Despite vehement denials from Russian officials, the allegations of interference have added tension to an already tightly contested race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

