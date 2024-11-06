Showdown at the Polls: Harris vs. Trump in 2024

In a high-stakes electoral face-off, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump presented distinct visions for the future of America, courting voters on crucial issues like the economy and abortion rights on Tuesday.

According to preliminary exit polls by Edison Research, the nation's mood is split. A narrow 44% of voters favor Trump, while 48% support Harris. The economy remains a central concern, with 51% trusting Trump over Harris at 47%, but the sentiment is reversed regarding abortion, with 51% backing Harris and only 44% for Trump.

The polling indicates a concerning 73% of voters view democracy as under threat. Demographics reveal a composition shift, with an increase in college graduates and white female voters. These exit polls offer a vital snapshot of voter sentiment, critical for understanding the underlying dynamics as more data emerges.

