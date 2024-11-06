Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Former President Donald Trump has clinched a victory in Kentucky for the third time in a row, securing an additional eight electoral votes in his favor. This marks a consistent win streak for Trump in the state since Democratic contender Bill Clinton last carried it in 1996.

The development comes amid a notable shift in political alliances, as Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, who had once deemed Trump as 'morally responsible' for the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack, has now thrown his support behind Trump's renewed bid for the presidency.

During Trump's previous term, McConnell and Trump collaborated effectively, passing a significant tax cuts package and appointing three conservative justices to the Supreme Court. The Associated Press confirmed Trump's victory decisively at 7:00 p.m. EST.

(With inputs from agencies.)