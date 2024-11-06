Trump Secures South Carolina Victory Again

Donald Trump has once again captured South Carolina, clinching its nine electoral votes in a stunning repeat of his previous victories. The state's strong Republican leanings were evident as Trump continued to attract substantial voter support.

Historically, South Carolina last voted Democratic in 1976, when Jimmy Carter defeated Gerald Ford. The state's political landscape has remained largely unchanged since, favoring Republican candidates consistently.

The Associated Press announced Trump's latest win swiftly after polls closed, underscoring his enduring appeal in the region. Given the success Republicans enjoy, presidential hopefuls typically avoid extensive campaigning in South Carolina.

