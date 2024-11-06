Yuan Dips Amid Tight U.S. Election Race
China's yuan weakened amid a close U.S. election race. Hong Kong stocks fell, while China's indices showed slight gains. U.S. election outcomes will impact China’s economy. Trump plans high tariffs on Chinese goods, affecting currency trends. U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rose, and the offshore yuan fell against the dollar.
In early Asian trading on Wednesday, China's yuan weakened, and Hong Kong stocks took a dip as early opinion polls from the U.S. election indicated a tight race for the presidency.
Despite some cues of President Donald Trump gaining ground over Vice President Kamala Harris in crucial battleground states, U.S. stock futures and the dollar ticked up slightly.
The evolving U.S. election results are crucial for China's economic strategies and market stability, as Trump has pledged to implement tariffs over 60% on Chinese imports to invigorate American manufacturing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
