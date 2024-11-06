Yuan Dips Amid Tight U.S. Election Race

In early Asian trading on Wednesday, China's yuan weakened, and Hong Kong stocks took a dip as early opinion polls from the U.S. election indicated a tight race for the presidency.

Despite some cues of President Donald Trump gaining ground over Vice President Kamala Harris in crucial battleground states, U.S. stock futures and the dollar ticked up slightly.

The evolving U.S. election results are crucial for China's economic strategies and market stability, as Trump has pledged to implement tariffs over 60% on Chinese imports to invigorate American manufacturing.

