Wisconsin's Battleground: Harris vs Trump in Voter Exit Polls

In the heated U.S. presidential election, Democrat Kamala Harris went head-to-head with Republican Donald Trump on Tuesday. Preliminary exit polls from Wisconsin have revealed fluctuating support across diverse voter groups.

Key issues remain at the forefront, including the economy and the state of democracy. Notably, Harris captured a significant portion of the female vote, while Trump held strong among white male voters.

These early findings, drawn from Edison Research's polls, help illustrate shifting voter dynamics and underscore the critical role exit polls play in dissecting electoral patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)