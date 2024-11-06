Left Menu

Wisconsin's Battleground: Harris vs Trump in Voter Exit Polls

Democrat Kamala Harris faced Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election. Preliminary exit polls in Wisconsin showed varying support across demographics, highlighting issues such as the economy and democracy. Results indicate notable shifts in voter preferences and underscore the significance of exit polls in understanding electoral dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 07:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 07:42 IST
Wisconsin's Battleground: Harris vs Trump in Voter Exit Polls

In the heated U.S. presidential election, Democrat Kamala Harris went head-to-head with Republican Donald Trump on Tuesday. Preliminary exit polls from Wisconsin have revealed fluctuating support across diverse voter groups.

Key issues remain at the forefront, including the economy and the state of democracy. Notably, Harris captured a significant portion of the female vote, while Trump held strong among white male voters.

These early findings, drawn from Edison Research's polls, help illustrate shifting voter dynamics and underscore the critical role exit polls play in dissecting electoral patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024