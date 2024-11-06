Wisconsin's Battleground: Harris vs Trump in Voter Exit Polls
Democrat Kamala Harris faced Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election. Preliminary exit polls in Wisconsin showed varying support across demographics, highlighting issues such as the economy and democracy. Results indicate notable shifts in voter preferences and underscore the significance of exit polls in understanding electoral dynamics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 07:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 07:42 IST
In the heated U.S. presidential election, Democrat Kamala Harris went head-to-head with Republican Donald Trump on Tuesday. Preliminary exit polls from Wisconsin have revealed fluctuating support across diverse voter groups.
Key issues remain at the forefront, including the economy and the state of democracy. Notably, Harris captured a significant portion of the female vote, while Trump held strong among white male voters.
These early findings, drawn from Edison Research's polls, help illustrate shifting voter dynamics and underscore the critical role exit polls play in dissecting electoral patterns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Harris
- Trump
- Wisconsin
- election
- exit polls
- voters
- demographics
- economy
- democracy
- results
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Economic Visions: Harris and Trump's Race for Latino Voters
LS bypoll: BJP will highlight family dominance in Congress before voters of Wayanad, Navya Haridas tells PTI.
Trump Edges Harris in Economic Trust Among Voters, Poll Reveals
Kamala Harris Aims to Sway Voters with National Mall Speech
Latina Voters at the Forefront of Climate Change Ballot Battle