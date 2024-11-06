Trump Secures Nebraska: Three-Peat Victory in Statewide Popular Vote
Donald Trump won the statewide popular vote in Nebraska for the third time, earning two electoral college votes. Nebraska's unique electoral system awards votes based on statewide and congressional district outcomes. The last Democrat to win Nebraska was Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.
In a notable victory, Republican Donald Trump has once again claimed Nebraska's statewide popular vote, marking his third consecutive win in the state.
Nebraska, known for its unique electoral system that divides its electoral votes, awarded Trump two votes following his statewide success. Extra votes are given based on victories in individual congressional districts.
Democrat Lyndon B. Johnson was the last to win Nebraska's statewide popular vote in 1964. The Associated Press called the race for Trump at 9:00 p.m. EST, highlighting his continued stronghold in the region.
