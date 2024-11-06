Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump: A North Carolina Showdown

In the competitive U.S. presidential battle, Democrat Kamala Harris faced off against Republican incumbent Donald Trump, with North Carolina emerging as a pivotal battleground state. On Election Day, both candidates sought to solidify their bases while appealing to undecided voters.

Preliminary exit polls by Edison Research suggest a complex voter landscape in North Carolina. Harris garnered 56% of the women vote, showcasing strength in this demographic, while Trump retained a substantial, though decreased, majority among white voters at 61%. Notably, Harris captured 87% of the Black vote.

Top voter issues included the economy, the perceived threat to democracy, and social issues like abortion. As exit polls continue to unfold, they offer insights into North Carolina's political leanings and the national pulse ahead of final results.

(With inputs from agencies.)