Unmasking Election Day Bomb Hoaxes: Allegations of Russian Interference

On Election Day, polling places across five key battleground states faced a series of bomb threats, leading to allegations of Russian interference. The threats, however, were deemed non-credible by the FBI.

In Georgia, polling sites in Fulton County were evacuated but later reopened, with officials seeking to extend voting hours. Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pointed fingers at Russian involvement.

Despite the disruptions, officials in states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona have reported minimal impact on voting. The broader implications highlight a pattern of alleged Russian meddling, raising concerns over election security.

(With inputs from agencies.)