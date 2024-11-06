Left Menu

Unmasking Election Day Bomb Hoaxes: Allegations of Russian Interference

Hoax bomb threats hit polling locations in five U.S. battleground states, sparking accusations of Russian interference. Although deemed non-credible, these threats disrupted voting and extended polling hours in some areas. U.S. officials continue to investigate this latest instance of alleged election meddling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 08:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 08:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Election Day, polling places across five key battleground states faced a series of bomb threats, leading to allegations of Russian interference. The threats, however, were deemed non-credible by the FBI.

In Georgia, polling sites in Fulton County were evacuated but later reopened, with officials seeking to extend voting hours. Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pointed fingers at Russian involvement.

Despite the disruptions, officials in states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona have reported minimal impact on voting. The broader implications highlight a pattern of alleged Russian meddling, raising concerns over election security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

