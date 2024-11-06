Left Menu

Showdown in Pennsylvania: Harris vs. Trump

In a fiercely contested U.S. presidential election face-off, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump battled for Pennsylvania's crucial vote. Exit polls reveal changes in voter demographics and attitudes since 2020, with the economy and democracy being major concerns.

Updated: 06-11-2024 08:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 08:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Democrat Kamala Harris challenged Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election, focusing campaign messages on contentious issues such as abortion, the economy, and foreign policy.

Preliminary results from Edison Research's exit polls indicate a shift in voter preferences since the 2020 election. Notably, Harris captured 55% of the women's vote in Pennsylvania, while Trump maintained stronger support among white voters. The economy and the state of democracy emerged as prevailing issues, impacting how voters made their decisions.

Exit polls illustrate shifts in voter turnout patterns across different demographics, such as gender, race, and educational background. These insights provide a deeper understanding of the evolving political landscape in key battleground states like Pennsylvania.

(With inputs from agencies.)

