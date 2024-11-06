Left Menu

Maine's 1st District Delivers Electoral Vote to Harris

In Maine's 1st Congressional District, comprised of affluent coastal communities, voters awarded an electoral vote to Democrat Kamala Harris. Maine divides its electoral votes, and Harris secured victory in the more liberal 1st District, whereas the conservative 2nd District sided with Republican Donald Trump in previous elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 09:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 09:21 IST
Maine's 1st District Delivers Electoral Vote to Harris
Kamala Harris Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant political move, voters in Maine's 1st Congressional District, known for its affluent coastal communities, cast an electoral vote for Democrat Kamala Harris on Tuesday. This district has shown a clear preference for the Democratic Party.

Maine, one of the two states in the U.S. that allocates its electoral votes by district rather than winner-takes-all, awarded these vital votes amid fierce competition. Harris secured the more liberal 1st District as expected.

The results highlight the district’s liberal leaning, juxtaposed with the rural and conservative 2nd District that endorsed Republican Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020. The victory in the 1st District was confirmed by the Associated Press at 10:45 p.m. EST.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024