Maine's 1st District Delivers Electoral Vote to Harris

In a significant political move, voters in Maine's 1st Congressional District, known for its affluent coastal communities, cast an electoral vote for Democrat Kamala Harris on Tuesday. This district has shown a clear preference for the Democratic Party.

Maine, one of the two states in the U.S. that allocates its electoral votes by district rather than winner-takes-all, awarded these vital votes amid fierce competition. Harris secured the more liberal 1st District as expected.

The results highlight the district’s liberal leaning, juxtaposed with the rural and conservative 2nd District that endorsed Republican Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020. The victory in the 1st District was confirmed by the Associated Press at 10:45 p.m. EST.

(With inputs from agencies.)