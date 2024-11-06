Ro Khanna Secures Reelection in California's Blue District

In a decisive victory, Democratic Representative Ro Khanna clinched reelection for a U.S. House seat in California on Wednesday. Khanna, who has been serving the Silicon Valley-based 17th district since 2016, easily defeated Republican challenger Anita Chen in a district known for its Democratic leanings.

Khanna's political career gained traction after he unseated fellow Democrat Mike Honda in 2016. Since then, he has maintained a strong presence on influential committees, including the Armed Services and Oversight and Accountability Committees, where he plays a pivotal role in shaping legislative decisions.

The Associated Press announced his victory at 12:20 am EST, reaffirming the Democratic hold on the district, which has been a safe seat since at least 1990.

