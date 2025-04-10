The Greenland Gambit: Silicon Valley's Quest for a Freedom City

Amid efforts by the Trump administration to acquire Greenland, Silicon Valley tech investors are exploring the concept of transforming the ice-capped island into a 'freedom city' with minimal regulation, insiders revealed to Reuters.

The vision, promoted by a movement advocating for low-regulation cities, includes developments in artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, space launches, and more. Trump administration's consideration of such bold plans demonstrates Silicon Valley's growing influence in innovative city planning.

However, the idea faces significant opposition from Greenlanders and political challenges, with Denmark and Greenland withholding comments on such proposals. As proponents, including leading investors, push the idea forward, critics voice concerns over territorial integrity and governance.

