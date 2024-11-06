Left Menu

Trump's Surge: The Battle for the White House Intensifies

Donald Trump claimed Pennsylvania, bringing him close to winning the presidency over Kamala Harris. With 267 electoral votes, Trump eyes final victories in battleground states. Trump's strategy focused on Black and Latino voters, with Harris emphasizing democratic values. The GOP gained Senate control, while significant election issues unfolded nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:05 IST
In a dramatic electoral twist, Donald Trump captured Pennsylvania early Wednesday, positioning him mere electoral votes away from defeating Kamala Harris and securing a return to the White House.

The Associated Press reports displayed a tense race, awarding Trump 267 electoral votes compared to Harris' 214, leaving Trump on the precipice of victory in pivotal battleground states.

Amid rising tensions, Trump's campaign aimed to gain traditional Democratic strongholds, focusing heavily on Black and Latino voters, with the Republican candidate increasing support compared to previous elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

