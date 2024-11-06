Trump's Surge: The Battle for the White House Intensifies

In a dramatic electoral twist, Donald Trump captured Pennsylvania early Wednesday, positioning him mere electoral votes away from defeating Kamala Harris and securing a return to the White House.

The Associated Press reports displayed a tense race, awarding Trump 267 electoral votes compared to Harris' 214, leaving Trump on the precipice of victory in pivotal battleground states.

Amid rising tensions, Trump's campaign aimed to gain traditional Democratic strongholds, focusing heavily on Black and Latino voters, with the Republican candidate increasing support compared to previous elections.

