Austrian Chancellor Congratulates Trump's Election Win

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer expressed congratulations to Donald Trump following his projected victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 U.S. presidential race, as forecasted by Fox News. Nehammer emphasized the significance of U.S.-Austria relations and the goal of bolstering joint efforts to address global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:29 IST
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (Photo credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday, as Fox News projected Trump's triumph over Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 U.S. presidential race.

Nehammer emphasized the importance of Austria's strategic relationship with the United States. He expressed hope for continued growth in transatlantic ties to address global challenges.

Nehammer shared these views via the social media platform X, highlighting the collaborative potential between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

