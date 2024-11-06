Austrian Chancellor Congratulates Trump's Election Win
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer expressed congratulations to Donald Trump following his projected victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 U.S. presidential race, as forecasted by Fox News. Nehammer emphasized the significance of U.S.-Austria relations and the goal of bolstering joint efforts to address global challenges.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday, as Fox News projected Trump's triumph over Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 U.S. presidential race.
Nehammer emphasized the importance of Austria's strategic relationship with the United States. He expressed hope for continued growth in transatlantic ties to address global challenges.
Nehammer shared these views via the social media platform X, highlighting the collaborative potential between the two nations.
