Macron Extends Congratulations to Trump on Election Victory
French President Emmanuel Macron congratulates Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election. Using social media platform X, Macron extended his greetings to President Trump, acknowledging his win in the closely watched electoral battle.
- Country:
- France
In a gesture of diplomatic recognition, French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated Donald Trump following his claim to victory in the U.S. presidential election held on Tuesday. The message was shared publicly on the social media platform X.
Macron addressed President Trump directly, utilizing the platform to express his congratulations. The acknowledgment comes amid global interest in the outcome of the election, which has significant implications for international relations.
This diplomatic exchange highlights the continuing global impact of the U.S. elections with world leaders reacting to the political shift in Washington. Macron's message is part of the larger international response to the developments in the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
French President Emmanuel Macron says France will provide “massive” 100 million euro aid package to support Lebanon, reports AP. NPK NPK
Hoax bomb threats: Govt warns of consequential action in case of 'due diligence' compliance failure by social media platforms.
(Eds: Corrects slug) Hoax bomb threats to airlines: Govt issues advisory to social media platforms to remove misinformation.