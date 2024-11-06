NATO Chief Lauds Trump's Triumph
NATO chief Mark Rutte congratulated Donald Trump following his victory in the U.S. presidential election, highlighting Trump's leadership as crucial for maintaining NATO's strength. Rutte expressed eagerness to collaborate with Trump in advancing peace through the alliance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:48 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
NATO chief Mark Rutte extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on Wednesday after the Republican secured a victory in the U.S. presidential election.
"I just congratulated Donald Trump on his election as President of the United States. His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong," Rutte stated in a post on the social media platform X.
He added, "I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO."
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Mark Rutte
- Donald Trump
- victory
- leadership
- Alliance
- peace
- United States
- election
- strength
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine Criticizes Guterres for Choosing BRICS over Peace Summit
South Korea Slams North Korea-Russia Military Alliance
Steadfast Alliances: Ufa's Symbolic Docking at Kochi
Defections Shake Up Jharkhand Politics: BJP Leaders Seek New Alliances
India Poised for Economic Leadership Amid Global Transition