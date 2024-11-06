NATO Chief Lauds Trump's Triumph

NATO chief Mark Rutte extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on Wednesday after the Republican secured a victory in the U.S. presidential election.

"I just congratulated Donald Trump on his election as President of the United States. His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong," Rutte stated in a post on the social media platform X.

He added, "I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO."

(With inputs from agencies.)