Left Menu

Zelenskiy Praises Trump's 'Peace Through Strength' Approach

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine expressed his commendation for Donald Trump's election victory. Zelenskiy highlighted Trump's 'peace through strength' strategy in global diplomacy as a crucial principle that could facilitate achieving a just peace in Ukraine, emphasizing its practical implementation in international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:50 IST
Zelenskiy Praises Trump's 'Peace Through Strength' Approach
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a notable development, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his remarkable election victory.

Zelenskiy commended Trump's dedication to the 'peace through strength' approach, signaling its importance in navigating global diplomatic challenges. He suggested that this strategy could help secure a lasting and just peace in Ukraine.

The statement, made on the social network X, underscores Ukraine's appreciation for strategic strength in international affairs, as articulated by Trump's recent political success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024