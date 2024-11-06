In a notable development, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his remarkable election victory.

Zelenskiy commended Trump's dedication to the 'peace through strength' approach, signaling its importance in navigating global diplomatic challenges. He suggested that this strategy could help secure a lasting and just peace in Ukraine.

The statement, made on the social network X, underscores Ukraine's appreciation for strategic strength in international affairs, as articulated by Trump's recent political success.

