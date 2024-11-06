Left Menu

Controversy Over Resolution: PDP's Half-Hearted Effort Claim

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti criticized a Jammu and Kashmir Assembly resolution for restoration of the state's special status, labeling it a 'half-hearted effort.' Despite the resolution not condemning Article 370's abrogation, the PDP influenced it by previously proposing a similar resolution, pushing the ruling NC to act.

Updated: 06-11-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:06 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has expressed dissatisfaction with the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's resolution aimed at reinstating the state's special status, describing it as a 'half-hearted' initiative.

Mufti criticized the language used in the resolution, which lacked a denunciation of the controversial Article 370 abrogation, questioning the necessity for dialogue if there's no doubt about the wrongness of the August 5, 2019, decision.

The PDP's earlier push for a resolution forced the ruling National Conference's hand, yet Mufti asserted the move wasn't about credit but about fulfilling their electoral promises, emphasizing integrity over mere numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

