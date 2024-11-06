Left Menu

Ethiopian PM Congratulates Trump on Claimed Election Victory

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed congratulated Donald Trump after he claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election. Abiy expressed eagerness to collaborate with Trump to strengthen relations between Ethiopia and the U.S. during Trump's term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:10 IST
Ethiopian PM Congratulates Trump on Claimed Election Victory
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on Wednesday after the former U.S. president claimed victory in the presidential election.

Abiy expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with Trump, stating the aim to enhance the diplomatic ties between the United States and Ethiopia.

The announcement was made via Abiy's official post on X, where he acknowledged Trump's alleged electoral comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024