Ethiopian PM Congratulates Trump on Claimed Election Victory
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed congratulated Donald Trump after he claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election. Abiy expressed eagerness to collaborate with Trump to strengthen relations between Ethiopia and the U.S. during Trump's term.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:10 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on Wednesday after the former U.S. president claimed victory in the presidential election.
Abiy expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with Trump, stating the aim to enhance the diplomatic ties between the United States and Ethiopia.
The announcement was made via Abiy's official post on X, where he acknowledged Trump's alleged electoral comeback.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Neymar's Triumph: Al-Hilal's Thrilling Victory in AFC Champions League
Andrey Rublev Improves ATP Finals Prospects with Swiss Indoors Victory
Jamshedpur Clinches Victory Over Hyderabad in Thrilling ISL Match
BJP Poised for Victory in Jharkhand Assembly Elections
Zelenskyy's Victory Plan Hinges on US Post-Election Stance