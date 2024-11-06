Trump’s Challenge: Testing Bold Claims on War Resolution

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri has issued a challenge to former U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting a potential test of his bold assertions that he could terminate conflicts within hours if he were in office.

Abu Zuhri addressed Trump's statements during a conversation with Reuters, advising him to carefully consider the actions of current President Joe Biden and learn from what he perceives as Biden's errors in handling similar situations.

The remarks spotlight the international anticipation surrounding Trump's potential influence on global conflicts and the benchmarks set by current U.S. leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)