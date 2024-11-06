World Leaders Hail Trump's Historic Political Comeback

In a significant political development, world leaders rushed to extend their congratulations to Donald Trump following his victory in the U.S. presidential election. This marks a remarkable comeback for Trump, who has reclaimed the White House vacated four years ago.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, President of Ukraine, praised Trump's 'peace through strength' approach, noting its potential to facilitate peace in Ukraine. Similarly, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, referred to Trump's victory as history's greatest comeback and emphasized a renewed U.S.-Israel alliance.

Global leaders, including Narendra Modi of India and Emmanuel Macron of France, also hailed Trump's victory as an opportunity to bolster strategic partnerships and ensure global peace and prosperity. The European Union, NATO, and other international entities look forward to working with Trump to advance transatlantic and global agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)