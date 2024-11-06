Left Menu

World Leaders Hail Trump's Historic Political Comeback

World leaders and prominent figures across the globe congratulated Donald Trump on his historic return to the U.S. presidency. Leaders emphasized the importance of Trump's leadership for enhancing bilateral ties and global alliances. Remarks highlighted the potential for renewed collaborations under Trump's presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:36 IST
Trump

In a significant political development, world leaders rushed to extend their congratulations to Donald Trump following his victory in the U.S. presidential election. This marks a remarkable comeback for Trump, who has reclaimed the White House vacated four years ago.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, President of Ukraine, praised Trump's 'peace through strength' approach, noting its potential to facilitate peace in Ukraine. Similarly, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, referred to Trump's victory as history's greatest comeback and emphasized a renewed U.S.-Israel alliance.

Global leaders, including Narendra Modi of India and Emmanuel Macron of France, also hailed Trump's victory as an opportunity to bolster strategic partnerships and ensure global peace and prosperity. The European Union, NATO, and other international entities look forward to working with Trump to advance transatlantic and global agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

