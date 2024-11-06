MVA Manifesto: Promises to Propel Maharashtra to Top Spot

On Wednesday, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi's manifesto could elevate the state to its former top position. According to Wadettiwar, the manifesto promises significant benefits for farmers and women, among others. A rally in Mumbai will see leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, reveal the opposition's plans.

Wadettiwar also criticized the Eknath Shinde-led government for allegedly engaging in financial misconduct involving multi-crore scams. He claimed that industrialists in Gujarat were favored with land deals worth Rs 5 lakh crore, while Rs 7 lakh crore worth of tenders predominantly went to Gujaratis.

The opposition leader targeted Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, condemning his remarks labeling OBC organizations as 'urban Naxals.' With the Maharashtra assembly elections approaching on November 20, the political landscape heats up amid these contentious accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)