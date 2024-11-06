Left Menu

MVA Manifesto: Promises to Propel Maharashtra to Top Spot

Vijay Wadettiwar claims the Maha Vikas Aghadi's manifesto will restore Maharashtra's leading status. The opposition, including key leaders, plans a rally to unveil their agenda, criticizing the Shinde government's financial dealings. With assembly elections looming, tensions rise as accusations of favoritism and misconduct surface.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:37 IST
On Wednesday, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi's manifesto could elevate the state to its former top position. According to Wadettiwar, the manifesto promises significant benefits for farmers and women, among others. A rally in Mumbai will see leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, reveal the opposition's plans.

Wadettiwar also criticized the Eknath Shinde-led government for allegedly engaging in financial misconduct involving multi-crore scams. He claimed that industrialists in Gujarat were favored with land deals worth Rs 5 lakh crore, while Rs 7 lakh crore worth of tenders predominantly went to Gujaratis.

The opposition leader targeted Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, condemning his remarks labeling OBC organizations as 'urban Naxals.' With the Maharashtra assembly elections approaching on November 20, the political landscape heats up amid these contentious accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

