Erdogan Hails Trump's Victory: A New Era for Fairness

In a notable development, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following his victory in the U.S. Presidential election. Erdogan referred to Trump as his "friend" in a statement made on Wednesday, recognizing the electoral outcome as a result of "a great battle."

Erdogan conveyed a hopeful message on X, expressing his belief that this new era, initiated by the American electorate, will see increased efforts toward achieving a fairer global landscape. He underscored the potential for these changes to contribute to the cessation of regional conflicts.

Erdogan's remarks highlight Turkey's anticipation of positive diplomatic shifts under Trump's leadership, eagerly looking forward to an era of enhanced justice and peace across various regions.

