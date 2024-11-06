Left Menu

Europe's Call to Reinforce Security Autonomy Amid Transatlantic Ties

Germany's foreign minister emphasizes the need for Europe to take greater responsibility for its own security. While congratulating Donald Trump on his U.S. election victory, she stresses the importance of maintaining strong transatlantic ties, viewing European security investment as a complement to the partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:43 IST
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (Photo credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's foreign minister has called for Europe to shoulder more of its own security responsibilities, following Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential elections. The statement underscores the need for substantial investments in European security to bolster the continent’s defenses.

Speaking in Berlin after a Ukraine trip, the minister highlighted the constraints Europe has imposed on itself and stressed the urgency of addressing these in Germany and the broader European Union. Despite the call for an autonomous approach, she maintained that this effort is complementary to, and not a replacement for, the enduring transatlantic partnership.

In the context of current global geopolitical turbulence, the foreign minister reaffirmed the critical importance of robust collaboration across the Atlantic, emphasizing the mutual dependency and common interests shared between Europe and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

