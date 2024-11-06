Europe's Call to Reinforce Security Autonomy Amid Transatlantic Ties

Germany's foreign minister has called for Europe to shoulder more of its own security responsibilities, following Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential elections. The statement underscores the need for substantial investments in European security to bolster the continent’s defenses.

Speaking in Berlin after a Ukraine trip, the minister highlighted the constraints Europe has imposed on itself and stressed the urgency of addressing these in Germany and the broader European Union. Despite the call for an autonomous approach, she maintained that this effort is complementary to, and not a replacement for, the enduring transatlantic partnership.

In the context of current global geopolitical turbulence, the foreign minister reaffirmed the critical importance of robust collaboration across the Atlantic, emphasizing the mutual dependency and common interests shared between Europe and the United States.

