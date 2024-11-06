BJP's Chouhan Slams INDIA Bloc's Election Promises as 'Dud Bombs'

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has criticized the INDIA bloc for its newly unveiled election promises in Jharkhand. Describing them as 'lies' and 'dud bombs', Chouhan pointed to previous unfulfilled commitments by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress, claiming they failed to deliver promised jobs and benefits to citizens.

In a statement to reporters, Chouhan highlighted that the JMM had made 117 promises and Congress 344 in the last assembly elections, with none fulfilled. Meanwhile, he noted the BJP's record of keeping its election pledges in states like Chhattisgarh and Odisha, attributing this reliability to leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chouhan also questioned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's stance on reservations, emphasizing the BJP's dedication to its commitments. As bypolls approach in Madhya Pradesh's Vijaypur and Budhni seats, Chouhan asserted growing public confidence in the BJP government's direction and initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)