Vijayamma Urges Dignified Politics Amid Family Dispute

YS Vijayamma, mother of APCC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, addresses false stories and disputes within her family, urging political dignitaries to refrain from character assassination and promote dignified politics. She emphasizes that family disagreements are normal and reminds critics of her family's political legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

YS Vijayamma, mother of YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and APCC president YS Sharmila, has called for dignified political discourse amidst familial disputes and rampant rumors. In a video message, she expressed her discomfort with false narratives, linking a past car accident to her son in baseless claims.

Amid reported internal tensions and asset distribution disputes, Vijayamma stated that misleading stories are even questioning her relationship with her daughter, Sharmila. She condemned the character assassination and stressed that such disagreements do not sever family ties, highlighting her children's upbringing with strong values.

Vijayamma challenged political opponents to directly confront her son Jagan rather than resort to defamatory tactics. She confirmed the authenticity of recent letters under her name and cautioned about possible legal action if character attacks persisted, appealing for a focus on dignified politics for the region's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

