Zelenskyy Praises Trump's Peace Through Strength Approach
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commends former President Trump's commitment to 'peace through strength' and recalls their discussions on Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnerships. He looks forward to enhancing political and economic cooperation under Trump's potential leadership, seeking to bring peace to Ukraine amidst Russian aggression.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced his appreciation for former President Donald Trump's approach to global affairs, specifically his commitment to 'peace through strength'.
In a statement on X, Zelenskyy recounted a productive meeting with Trump last September, where they deliberated extensively on the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and strategies to halt Russian aggression against Ukraine.
Zelenskyy expressed optimism about the future, anticipating a robust United States under Trump's leadership, and expects to enhance mutually beneficial political and economic ties that will benefit both nations.
