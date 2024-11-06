Left Menu

Zelenskyy Praises Trump's Peace Through Strength Approach

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commends former President Trump's commitment to 'peace through strength' and recalls their discussions on Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnerships. He looks forward to enhancing political and economic cooperation under Trump's potential leadership, seeking to bring peace to Ukraine amidst Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:44 IST
Zelenskyy Praises Trump's Peace Through Strength Approach
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced his appreciation for former President Donald Trump's approach to global affairs, specifically his commitment to 'peace through strength'.

In a statement on X, Zelenskyy recounted a productive meeting with Trump last September, where they deliberated extensively on the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and strategies to halt Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy expressed optimism about the future, anticipating a robust United States under Trump's leadership, and expects to enhance mutually beneficial political and economic ties that will benefit both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024