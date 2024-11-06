Zelenskyy Praises Trump's Peace Through Strength Approach

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced his appreciation for former President Donald Trump's approach to global affairs, specifically his commitment to 'peace through strength'.

In a statement on X, Zelenskyy recounted a productive meeting with Trump last September, where they deliberated extensively on the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and strategies to halt Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy expressed optimism about the future, anticipating a robust United States under Trump's leadership, and expects to enhance mutually beneficial political and economic ties that will benefit both nations.

