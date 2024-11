Donald Trump's Historic Comeback: Winning the US Presidency Again

In a stunning political revival, Donald Trump clinched a second term as the US President, overcoming Democratic contender Kamala Harris in a ferocious electoral battle.

Trump, 78, captured more than 270 electoral votes, triumphing in crucial states like Wisconsin. In his victory speech, delivered amidst fervent cheers in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump hailed the election as a 'golden age of America'. With his family by his side, he pledged to address national issues and promote unity.

The win is viewed as a significant comeback for Trump, following his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden. Trump's road to victory this time was marked by winning battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, further solidifying his political legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)