Russia's Clear Stance Post-Trump Election

Following Donald Trump's election as U.S. president, the Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated its commitment to defending national interests. Despite the change in American leadership, Moscow emphasized its continued focus on achieving the objectives of its special military operation in Ukraine, maintaining a steadfast position on the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:16 IST
After the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry has made it clear that it will be unswayed by illusions. Moscow expressed its intention to robustly defend Russian national interests under the new U.S. administration.

In an official statement, Russia reaffirmed its dedication to achieving the aims of its special military operation in Ukraine. Despite changes in the White House, Russia's stance on the Ukrainian conflict remains firm and unchanged.

The ministry underscored that Moscow will continue its focus on its own strategic goals, irrespective of any diplomatic shifts brought about by the U.S. elections.

