BJP Cracks Down Ahead of Elections

The Maharashtra BJP has expelled 40 local functionaries for anti-party activities. This action comes ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. Expelled members include those who filed nominations against official candidates and those supporting such rebels. Notable among the expelled is Tushar Bharatiya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:52 IST
In a stringent move, the Maharashtra BJP has expelled 40 local-level functionaries for anti-party activities as the state braces for elections on November 20.

The party demonstrated zero tolerance for dissent, removing members who filed nominations against the official candidates of the party and its ruling alliance, Mahayuti.

These disciplinary actions also targeted supporters of rebel candidates. Tushar Bharatiya, a rebel from the Badnera assembly seat and brother to BJP leader Shrikant Bharatiya, was notably expelled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

