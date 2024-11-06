BJP Cracks Down Ahead of Elections

In a stringent move, the Maharashtra BJP has expelled 40 local-level functionaries for anti-party activities as the state braces for elections on November 20.

The party demonstrated zero tolerance for dissent, removing members who filed nominations against the official candidates of the party and its ruling alliance, Mahayuti.

These disciplinary actions also targeted supporters of rebel candidates. Tushar Bharatiya, a rebel from the Badnera assembly seat and brother to BJP leader Shrikant Bharatiya, was notably expelled.

