Kumaraswamy Strikes Back: A Battle of Words in Indian Politics

In a sharp retort to Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's jibe, HD Kumaraswamy asserts his permanency in Ramanagara, criticizing the Congress's political maneuvers. He questions Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy in Wayanad and challenges Congress leaders for double standards. Kumaraswamy urges voters not to be swayed by Congress promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:20 IST
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo/@hd_kumaraswamy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In what seems to be an escalating war of words, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has responded firmly to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's remarks, which labeled him a "touring talkies." Speaking from Sogala village, Kumaraswamy retorted, "I am not a touring talkies; I am a permanent talkies in Ramanagara." He emphasized his rootedness in the region, asserting that no political force could compel him to leave, and remarked that dirty politics might occasionally prevail but would not do so indefinitely.

In a further critique, Kumaraswamy took aim at Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy from the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, questioning the Gandhi siblings' electoral strategies. "Rahul Gandhi ran away from Amethi to Wayanad. What kind of 'Talkies' is he?" he challenged, adding that Priyanka Gandhi's support for her brother in Wayanad rather than contesting in Uttar Pradesh was questionable. He suggested that they should focus on resolving issues within their own political house instead of criticizing others.

Kumaraswamy also questioned the Congress's focus on his family while remaining silent about the Nehru-Gandhi family, highlighting perceived double standards. He criticized the Congress government's approach to leveraging its governance agenda, accusing the party of focusing politically motivated attacks rather than their development achievements. He warned voters not to be deceived by those he deemed undeserving of trust and highlighted the political nurturing of a Congress candidate who switched allegiance from the BJP, alleging mistreatment by the current ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

