Palestinians React to Trump's Return: Fear and Appeals for Peace Amid Conflict

Amid ongoing conflict with Israel, Palestinians express concern over Donald Trump's return to the U.S. presidency. Leaders from Hamas and the Palestinian Authority urge Trump to promote peace, while tensions remain high with Israeli forces. Many fear further devastation, though some hold hope for change under Trump's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a climate of ongoing conflict with Israel, Palestinians voiced concerns over the return of Donald Trump as the U.S. President. Leaders from the militant group Hamas and the Palestinian Authority have appealed for Trump to prioritize peace efforts in his upcoming term.

Abu Osama, a resident of the southern Gaza Strip and victim of military displacements, described Trump's election as a 'new catastrophe' for Palestinians. More than 43,300 Palestinians have died in the year-long war, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The conflict began with a Hamas-led attack on Israel in October 2023, resulting in significant casualties and hostages. Despite mediation efforts by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt, a ceasefire remains elusive. Hamas criticized U.S. support for Israel and urged Trump to learn from President Biden's strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

