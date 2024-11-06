Palestinians React to Trump's Return: Fear and Appeals for Peace Amid Conflict

In a climate of ongoing conflict with Israel, Palestinians voiced concerns over the return of Donald Trump as the U.S. President. Leaders from the militant group Hamas and the Palestinian Authority have appealed for Trump to prioritize peace efforts in his upcoming term.

Abu Osama, a resident of the southern Gaza Strip and victim of military displacements, described Trump's election as a 'new catastrophe' for Palestinians. More than 43,300 Palestinians have died in the year-long war, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The conflict began with a Hamas-led attack on Israel in October 2023, resulting in significant casualties and hostages. Despite mediation efforts by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt, a ceasefire remains elusive. Hamas criticized U.S. support for Israel and urged Trump to learn from President Biden's strategies.

