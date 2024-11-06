Left Menu

Maha Anadi or Mahayuti: The Battle for Maharashtra's Unity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned in Maharashtra, invoking Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to emphasize unity against the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi. He criticized the alliance, calling it 'Maha Anadi', and urged support for the ruling Mahayuti, highlighting India's strength under Modi's leadership ahead of the assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washim | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:33 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Washim, Maharashtra, calling for unity and criticizing the opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as 'Maha Anadi'. Invoking the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he urged voters to support the ruling Mahayuti alliance to ensure Maharashtra's development and national pride.

Adityanath highlighted Shivaji Maharaj's historical role in unifying disparate factions, drawing parallels to the current political situation. Speaking ahead of the November 20 assembly elections, he emphasized the need to embrace unity and warned against divisions that could hinder progress and stability.

Attacking the opposition for undermining national security and values, Adityanath praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership, citing stronger border security and initiatives in Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura. He urged Maharashtra to contribute to the mission of creating 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat' (One India, Best India), emphasizing the importance of the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

