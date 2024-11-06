Left Menu

Usha Chilukuri Vance: A Trailblazing Journey to America's Second Lady

Usha Chilukuri Vance, an Indian-American lawyer and the wife of Ohio Senator JD Vance, is set to become America's first Indian-American Second Lady after Trump's victory. She is renowned for her academic accomplishments and legal career. The couple navigates an interfaith marriage while raising their three children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:34 IST
Usha Chilukuri Vance: A Trailblazing Journey to America's Second Lady
lawyer
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian-American lawyer Usha Chilukuri Vance gained national attention when her husband, JD Vance, was named Donald Trump's presidential running mate. With Trump's victory, Usha is poised to become America's First Indian-American Second Lady at the age of 38.

Raised in a San Diego suburb, Usha, the daughter of Indian immigrants, has a remarkable educational background. A Gates Scholar, she attended Cambridge and Yale, later clerking for Supreme Court members before working as a civil litigation attorney at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP.

Usha and JD Vance, who met at Yale Law School and married in 2014, balance their interfaith marriage while raising three children. Open to new life changes, Usha remains cautious of public attention even as her husband steps into the role of Vice President-elect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024