Usha Chilukuri Vance: A Trailblazing Journey to America's Second Lady
Usha Chilukuri Vance, an Indian-American lawyer and the wife of Ohio Senator JD Vance, is set to become America's first Indian-American Second Lady after Trump's victory. She is renowned for her academic accomplishments and legal career. The couple navigates an interfaith marriage while raising their three children.
Indian-American lawyer Usha Chilukuri Vance gained national attention when her husband, JD Vance, was named Donald Trump's presidential running mate. With Trump's victory, Usha is poised to become America's First Indian-American Second Lady at the age of 38.
Raised in a San Diego suburb, Usha, the daughter of Indian immigrants, has a remarkable educational background. A Gates Scholar, she attended Cambridge and Yale, later clerking for Supreme Court members before working as a civil litigation attorney at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP.
Usha and JD Vance, who met at Yale Law School and married in 2014, balance their interfaith marriage while raising three children. Open to new life changes, Usha remains cautious of public attention even as her husband steps into the role of Vice President-elect.
