Left Menu

Arrest in Murder Conspiracy of NCP Leader

Police arrested Gaurav Vilas Apune in Pune, connecting him to the murder conspiracy of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Apune is said to have interacted with other key accused. Promised a reward for his involvement, his arrest marks a significant progress in the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:04 IST
Arrest in Murder Conspiracy of NCP Leader
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Pune police on Wednesday arrested 23-year-old Gaurav Vilas Apune in connection with the murder conspiracy of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Police describe Apune as the 16th individual apprehended in the case, marking a crucial development following Siddique's high-profile assassination in October.

Apune, a resident of Karvenagar, was reportedly in direct contact with key suspects, including wanted accused Shubham Lonkar and Ram Kanoujia. Authorities believe Apune's involvement was pivotal in the orchestrated attempt to kill the former Maharashtra minister.

The arrest stems from extensive police interrogations, revealing promises of money, property, and a vehicle as incentives for Apune's participation. A court has placed him in police custody until November 13 as investigations continue to unravel more details of the conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024