Arrest in Murder Conspiracy of NCP Leader
Police arrested Gaurav Vilas Apune in Pune, connecting him to the murder conspiracy of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Apune is said to have interacted with other key accused. Promised a reward for his involvement, his arrest marks a significant progress in the investigation.
In a significant breakthrough, Pune police on Wednesday arrested 23-year-old Gaurav Vilas Apune in connection with the murder conspiracy of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Police describe Apune as the 16th individual apprehended in the case, marking a crucial development following Siddique's high-profile assassination in October.
Apune, a resident of Karvenagar, was reportedly in direct contact with key suspects, including wanted accused Shubham Lonkar and Ram Kanoujia. Authorities believe Apune's involvement was pivotal in the orchestrated attempt to kill the former Maharashtra minister.
The arrest stems from extensive police interrogations, revealing promises of money, property, and a vehicle as incentives for Apune's participation. A court has placed him in police custody until November 13 as investigations continue to unravel more details of the conspiracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
