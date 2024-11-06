U.S. Businesses Brace for Trump's Potential Tariff Turbulence
Some U.S. businesses prepare for potential tariffs from President-elect Donald Trump, which could significantly impact trade with China and Mexico. Companies are ramping up shipments and adjusting import strategies, wary of potential economic repercussions and changes in supply chains.
Amid the looming threat of new tariffs promised by President-elect Donald Trump, U.S. businesses are taking proactive steps to safeguard their interests. Trump's proposed tariffs, which include a 10% levy on all imports and a 60% surcharge specifically targeting goods from China, have sparked concerns across the economic landscape.
For companies like Hong Kong-based M.A.D. Furniture Design and Chicago's Joe & Bella, the impending tariffs have triggered a response to expedite imports and stockpile goods. The uncertainty especially affects businesses reliant on Chinese-made products, as they seek to navigate the potential upheaval in international trade relations.
Some businesses, however, are opting for a cautious approach. Entrepreneurs like Max Lemper-Tabatsky and Hilla Hascalovici are choosing to mitigate risks by not incurring additional costs for storage and expedited shipping, highlighting the dilemma faced by small businesses in an uncertain trade environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turning Waste Into Wealth: Overburden Transforms Economy and Environment
India Moves to Protect MSMEs with Anti-Dumping Duty on Chinese Imports
IMF Predicts Moderation in India's GDP Growth as Economy Stabilizes
Tropical Storm Trami Halts Philippine Economy
Mexico's Revival of 1980s-Style Agricultural Self-Sufficiency