Triumphant Trump Secures Second Term Amidst US-Russia Tensions

Donald Trump has been elected for a second term as the President of the United States, with the Electoral College granting him victory over his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

In response, Russia has indicated openness through Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov for dialogue between President Vladimir Putin and the US. Peskov emphasized Putin's commitment to discussions based on fairness and mutual respect.

The future of US-Russia relations remains uncertain, hinging on the incoming American administration's approach. Trump's inauguration is set for January 20, 2025, amid the already historic low in bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)