Left Menu

Triumphant Trump Secures Second Term Amidst US-Russia Tensions

Donald Trump was elected for a second term as US President. Russia, through spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, expressed willingness to engage in constructive dialogue, contingent on the American administration's stance. Relations between the US and Russia remain tense, awaiting developments with Trump's January 2025 inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:31 IST
Triumphant Trump Secures Second Term Amidst US-Russia Tensions
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Donald Trump has been elected for a second term as the President of the United States, with the Electoral College granting him victory over his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

In response, Russia has indicated openness through Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov for dialogue between President Vladimir Putin and the US. Peskov emphasized Putin's commitment to discussions based on fairness and mutual respect.

The future of US-Russia relations remains uncertain, hinging on the incoming American administration's approach. Trump's inauguration is set for January 20, 2025, amid the already historic low in bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024