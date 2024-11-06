Democrats Chip Away at GOP Majority in Georgia Amid Fierce Battles

The Democrats have succeeded in unseating two Republican incumbents in the Georgia state House, yet their aspiration to considerably narrow the Republican majority remained unfulfilled.

As of Wednesday, Republicans occupied 98 of the 180 House seats, against the Democrats' 78, with four races still unresolved. The Republican Party predicted securing 100 seats if their candidates maintain leading positions, despite two races showing a marginal lead of fewer than 100 votes, indicating potential recounts.

Initially holding a 102-78 advantage, the GOP saw incumbents Mesha Mainor and Ken Vance lose to Democratic challengers. Despite Democratic attempts to upend three more GOP incumbents in northern Atlanta suburbs, the Republicans held their ground, averting a reduced majority thanks partly to a $2 million electoral support from Gov. Brian Kemp's political organization.

