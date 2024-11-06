Left Menu

Trump Stages Historic Comeback: Re-elected as U.S. President

Republican leader Donald Trump won a second term as U.S. President, defeating Kamala Harris. Despite previous legal battles and assassination attempts, Trump secured victory with 277 electoral votes, including pivotal wins in battleground states. His return marks a historic political comeback in America's electoral history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 23:26 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump has been re-elected as President of the United States, securing a second term following a closely contested race against Kamala Harris. Trump's victory, achieved with 277 electoral votes as per the Associated Press, marks a significant political comeback four years after leaving the White House.

Despite numerous challenges, including two assassination attempts and criminal convictions, the 78-year-old Republican leader successfully rallied support around issues like the economy and immigration. His convincing win in battleground states such as Wisconsin and Pennsylvania helped him surpass the necessary 270 electoral votes.

The outcome surprised many in the Harris camp, leading to canceled celebrations. Meanwhile, Trump addressed jubilant supporters, promising to lead America into a 'golden age.' World leaders, including India's PM Modi and France's President Macron, extended their congratulations on Trump's remarkable return to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

